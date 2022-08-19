RainbowCollective.png

Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective will continue fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in Douglas County.

Many people who identify as LGBTQ+ in Douglas County often feel alone, isolated, outcast and just don’t think there are any others like them here in this county. However, if you dive deeper, nothing could be further from the truth.

Chi Mei Tam is community organizer and a realtor in Douglas County who is passionate about community building and animal welfare.

