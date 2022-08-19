Many people who identify as LGBTQ+ in Douglas County often feel alone, isolated, outcast and just don’t think there are any others like them here in this county. However, if you dive deeper, nothing could be further from the truth.
From the recent 2020 Oregon Student Health Survey for Douglas County, over 30% of students from eighth and 11th grade identified as something other than straight or heterosexual. While one in eight eighth graders and one in six 11th graders are gay, lesbian or bisexual, nearly twice as many eighth graders as 11th graders don’t know or are unsure of their sexual orientation. About 2% of the surveyed students identify as transgender or gender nonconforming. Some people will say the increase in LGBTQ+ identified people now is a new phenomenon. We have always been here.
Douglas County has a long and rich history of LGBTQ+ community activism and organizing reaching as far back as the 1970s. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance, Ruby House, Gay & Lesbian Community Center, Oregon Women’s Land Trust, Mixed Company, Douglas County Gay Archive and Parents & Friends of Lesbian & Gays are just some of the incredible organizations who advocated and worked to create safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community here. But, their presence in Douglas County began to diminish in the 1990s and 2000s due to the devastation of the HIV/AIDs epidemic, as well as internal differences within the community. For about 20 years, the LGBTQ+ communities were pretty much hidden in Douglas County as many of the “old guard” retired to their quiet lives outside of activism and organizing, kept with their small, segregated communities or assimilated into normative society. However, the legacy of their efforts in the 1970s to the 1990s is what lay the groundwork for the work we do today.
Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective was started with a dream of an organization to help build the LGBTQ+ community here in Douglas County with the focus to prioritize leadership and voices of LGBTQ+ people, and those most marginalized within our community. We are a queer-led collective of 11 organizers from diverse racial, socio-economic backgrounds and varying gender and sexual identities.
Our mission is supporting and organizing the LGBTQ+ community in Douglas County, building more visibility and awareness of LGBTQ+ peoples and issues, providing mutual aid within our LGBTQ+ community, as well as the larger Douglas County community, and civic engagement to promote LGBTQ+ friendly policies.
Since establishing the organization on Feb. 1, 2022, the Rainbow Collective has organized six events from our Rainbow Game Night, Big Queer Dinner, Paint Night, Pride Sign Making Party and Community Care, to our Big Queer BBQ at Stewart Park where over 220 people were in attendance.
We host weekly support groups for LGBTQ+ youth and adults in the community, as well as a weekly hiking group that goes to different trails around Douglas County such as Mildred Kanipe, Cooper Creek, North Bank, Susan Creek Falls and many more.
We organized solidarity support for the Pride Proclamation at Roseburg City Council. We participated in various conversations and panels to discuss making Roseburg and Douglas County a more welcoming and safer place for LGBTQ+ and other marginalized peoples, including being a part of the Regional Health Equality Coalition for Douglas and Lane County and LGBTQ+ Panel with Creating Community Resilience.
Continuing the legacy of celebration and creating safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ communities, UVRC is honored and grateful for the opportunity to provide leadership for 2023 Douglas County Pride with the goal of promoting community, diversity and acceptance of LGBTQ+ communities. We look forward to bringing both the LGBTQ+ as well as the larger Douglas County community together to celebrate a day of respect and inclusion.
If you’d like to support the work, email us at umpquavalleyrainbow@gmail.com for details or find us on Facebook @UmpquaValleyRainbowCollective.
