Roseburg may be on a path to becoming a “ghost town.”
As a career military veteran, I chose to retire in Douglas County because of the mild climate, beautiful scenic surroundings, and veteran-honoring friendly citizens. One of the main reasons for living here was close access to the Roseburg VA Medical Center (RVAMC).
Over 12 years ago I was part of a group of veterans who were alarmed at the closure of the Roseburg VA Intensive Care Unit. This meant veterans could no longer be cared for in the event of a life-threatening event. This alarm prompted the group to begin a campaign called “Save our Roseburg VA Hospital”. This campaign included picketing, letter writing and involvement of our elected officials.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and our state elected officials were champions in this fight. The veteran-led campaign gained national attention and Roseburg was visited by many Washington, D.C., VA officials.
This effort by veterans reached the Oregon State Capital. In 2011 the Oregon legislature unanimously passed House Joint Memorial 26 which said the people of Oregon agreed with the veterans of Roseburg that the Roseburg VA Hospital should be a full-service hospital. Although this was the desire of Oregon citizens the VA did not agree, and the ICU was never reopened.
Many visits to Roseburg were made by federal elected officials who also relayed messages of concern to the VA Secretary. Douglas County veterans were promised that the Roseburg VA Medical Healthcare System would never be closed, and $5 million were promised to upgrade and modernize the buildings and a campaign was initiated by the VA to draw more physicians to Roseburg.
Although many refer to the RVAMC as a hospital it is truly not a hospital, but merely an outpatient clinic.
Fast forward 10 years to today. In the past three years the VA Urgent Care Department that was previously available has been reduced to a 40-hour availability, there are no longer any inpatient beds, clinics are being closed or reduced, the pharmacy is slowly fading, employees are being either transferred or released. Medical appointments are almost impossible to make or are far in the future.
There is basically no communication from the RVAMC Director to veterans. There has not been a “Town Hall” meeting with the director on this issue for almost three years. The open-door policy that was previously in place with VA directors is no more. The required frequent meetings with the Regional Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-20) director based in Vancouver, Washington, with veterans have not taken place for three years.
From a veterans viewpoint, it appears our Roseburg Medical Center has been silently and secretly without public knowledge, drifting away or creeping toward the Eugene VA medical Center. I hear constantly from veterans “I moved to Roseburg because of the availability of the VA.”
The VA is the third largest employer in Douglas County. The Douglas County Veteran Service Office initiates disability claims for veterans which results in millions of dollars being spent in the county, as much or more so in dollar value than property taxes. The loss of the RVAMC would mean many negative outcomes: The probable loss of the future Oregon Veteran Retirement Home; the exodus of veterans and a severe economic downturn in Douglas County.
There is a saying among veterans, “I left America to fight a war on foreign soil and returned home only to fight the VA.”
A group of veterans are gathering once again to take up the fight and demand that the secret reduction of VA health services stop and the loss of critical services that were once available for veterans be reestablished. We fight also for the wonderful VA employees that care for veterans’ health.
We are determined that the promise to keep RVAMC in Roseburg is not broken, but honored.
(1) comment
Thank you for this informative piece.
