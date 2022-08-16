I have lived in many varied places in “the Land of the Free,” the last of those being in one of the most beautiful environs on earth — Douglas County, Oregon. To me, Douglas County is special not only for its environmental beauty but even more so for the caring nature of its residents.
As I have associated with leaders of numerous Douglas County service organizations, I have often heard a common comment that there is a spirit of caring and volunteerism here that they have not seen elsewhere. This is why I love Douglas County. It is why I desire to give back to my community through volunteerism.
For a variety of reasons, the COVID-19 pandemic being one, volunteerism in Douglas County has declined. As we see businesses scramble to fill jobs, we also see community service organizations desperately needing volunteers. With an aging community and other reasons, both individual needs and the need for volunteers are increasing.
It is most interesting to note that numerous validated studies indicate the powerful aspect of volunteerism that changes the hearts of those served, the hearts of those who serve, the heart of the community itself and, in general, even improves the mental and physical health and longevity of those who serve.
Volunteerism is a powerful force for good for individuals and communities. We have all likely heard the saying, “Love is the answer.” Caring, serving and volunteering are how love is demonstrated. It is the foundation of a happy society. “Love your neighbor,” “Love your enemy,” — we know those phrases, too.
Serving those in need without regard for any differences whatsoever — that is the answer to much of society’s challenges. Let’s come together and serve. Let’s make a difference.
For the reasons noted above and more, numerous service organization leaders and volunteers have come together to inspire an increase of caring and volunteerism in our communities.
Our committee has a representation of leaders and volunteers from United Way, Kiwanis, AmeriCorps, Roseburg Tracker, Habitat for Humanity, RSVP, Roseburg Public Schools, JustServe.org, UCAN, Salvation Army and Thrive Umpqua.
We have worked to recruit numerous service projects to be accomplished on national Make a Difference Day (Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022). We hope to have sufficient numbers of projects for all individuals and families wishing to participate. Cities in Douglas County have been invited to have a community project or two of their own to observe Make a Difference Day. We hope our notice to them has not been too late for them to organize and participate.
The Facebook address, “Make a Difference Day — Douglas County,” has been established and posting of information has begun. In September, following the selection of service projects, the Facebook site will post means of registering as a volunteer for project choice.
For those who would like to contact us, our email address is makeadiff@ucancap.org. Our ground-mail address is: PO Box 1757, Roseburg, OR 97470.
The mission of Make a Difference Day Douglas County Planning Committee is to “emphasize and augment volunteerism in Douglas County by providing opportunities to serve the community and its disadvantaged. We affirm that meaningful and caring service is a powerful means of reinforcing unity, respect, civility, connection and personal fulfillment in all individuals and in all communities.
We hope all able-bodied will consider volunteering with us on Make a Difference Day, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The intention is for this to be an annual event. We plan to learn from this first year’s experience and see the joy of volunteerism grow and bless our communities for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.