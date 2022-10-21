221021-nrr-roberttaylormug-02

Robert Taylor

In the 1970s, after I returned from Vietnam, I chose a career in mental health. After nursing school, I worked in locked psychiatric facilities, including our county jail.

Robert Taylor is a Vietnam veteran who has lived in Douglas County for 40 years. While proud of his service to our country, he is most proud of the 27 years he worked as a psychiatric nurse at the Roseburg VA Medical Center.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.