In the 1970s, after I returned from Vietnam, I chose a career in mental health. After nursing school, I worked in locked psychiatric facilities, including our county jail.
In the 1980s, I moved to Roseburg to help my fellow veterans at the VA hospital as a psychiatric nurse. For 27 years, I was privileged to work with some of the most professional and dedicated nurses, doctors and other ancillary staff.
Despite the cutbacks and reduced staffing, it is my favorite place to go for help. Many veterans are still ambivalent about asking for help. They will find that they will be treated with the utmost respect and care that I have enjoyed over the years.
We have all had to cope with the may change that have affected us, especially over the past few years. Even good changes can be stressful.
It’s difficult to choose where to focus our energies to deal with the myriad problems in our lives. Resources are limited and time is precious.
As a psychiatric nurse (retired), I have become increasingly alarmed by the plight of our fellow citizens with serious mental health problems. Senator Ron Wyden’s legislation to divert those with mental health disabilities to crisis options besides taking up space in our already overcrowded jails.
We are fortunate to have many dedicated and professional men and women among our county deputies and city police.
Unfortunately, Douglas County is unable to meet the needs of our jail population that have serious mental health problems. Being incarcerated is hard enough without adequate medical support and overcrowding.
However, we have reached a crisis situation in our county, because many of our fellow citizens are being denied adequate legal representation. Low staffing is not much of an excuse when we pride ourselves (in this country) when we say: “If you cannot afford an attorney, you will be appointed a public defender to represent you in court.”
That is not happening. In fact, we’ve been told that some of our public defenders refuse to represent citizens that have mental health issues or difficult and complex legal issues. This is unacceptable. Resources have to be found and policies improved to “protect and defend” our most vulnerable fellow citizens.
Our local newspaper has done an outstanding job by printing letters from folks with different points of view and opinions. This is how we focus on the important issues in our community and work toward helping our fellow citizens.
We need to pool our ideas and energies to improve the plight of our mentally ill citizens, especially those trying to navigate the legal system without adequate representation.
