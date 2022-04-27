Rod Cotton
For 28 years I have humbly served on the Roseburg Public Schools Board of Directors. Over those years I have tried to serve the people of the district with discretion and foresight in order to protect our mission as educators and our patrons who foot the bills. As a businessman, I have been cognizant of my responsibilities and just as cognizant as a taxpayer.
I was a board member when we passed a bond over 20 some years ago. We deliberated, studied, pondered over the numbers, and were successful in getting a bond passed to upgrade part of the high school by building two buildings that have added to the academic undertakings at Roseburg High School, and have become a source of community pride. The bond also included repairs to roofs, remodel of restrooms, replacement of windows, flooring and cosmetic work such as painting the interior and exterior of buildings.
Here I am on the current board where we are presenting another bond to the voters to make major upgrades and renovations to every building in our district, some projects at the high school, many at the middle schools, and renovations and upgrades at all nine elementary schools. These projects were settled upon by engineers and finalized by a Community Bond Committee. Deliberate care was taken to determine the nature of the projects as well as the cost to taxpayers.
We desperately needed the bond back in 2000, and we even more desperately need the bond on your ballot for May 17. Only one bond has been passed by voters in over 40 years. Our buildings average 73 years, with thousands of students passing through them on a daily basis.
It strikes me as disheartening that we have beautifully maintained these buildings over an average of 73 years without ever considering we might need new ones or updating
I cannot emphasize enough that board members are real people. We vote, and we will pay the cost of the safety and security measures, just like you. The Community Bond Committee, too, are real people who will vote and pay for the cost of their decisions. The school board and the community Bond Committee considered the most vital needs of the district, then considered those of us who are paying for this, and came up with a project list that is both necessary and smart, but also affordable.
As someone who has gladly served the district’s patrons for 28 years, I can say without a doubt if we do not pass this bond on May 17, we as taxpayers and patrons will pay far more down the road for the necessities our students need today.
We need this bond for our schools. We need this bond for our children. We need this bond for our community. Please consider everything you have read on both the district website, roseburg.k12.or.us and the PAC website yesforroseburgschools.com. Those of us advocating for this bond are volunteers trying our best to help bring understanding to this issue.
We need your vote on May 17.
