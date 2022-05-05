Some of you may have attended Roseburg High School, some of you may have toured RHS, and some of you may come to support students by coming to events on campus. No matter your connection to RHS, your connection is vital, so is your vote in support of the school bond.
The bond committee proposes to destroy “The Old Main” and replace it with a better learning environment. The Old Main has been open since 1926 and has so much historical value that community members might feel sad about replacing it. As the ASB Co-President for the Class of 2022, I want to give you a perspective from the most important people: the students.
One hundred students from Roseburg High School participated in my survey about the building. Over 25% of the students said they were distracted by the extreme temperature changes and loud noises that the uninsulated building makes. Although some students valued the history of the Old Main building, more students felt unsafe learning in it. Without a doubt, this building is meaningful. However, 84% of students who took the survey agreed with the statement “it would be beneficial to rebuild the building.”
As someone who understands the culture of our school and the stories I have heard about the building, I deeply understand the connection to the building. Where my peers and I do our weight training is the same place where 50 years ago students watched their school musical or ate lunch. Where students 50 years ago were doing science experiments, we sit and read and write.
When you stand outside the front of the building, you see a beautiful facade that looks welcoming and historical, but when you walk into it, it is not the same. Inside, floors are cracking, ceiling are crumbling, and we try to learn without heat, air or ventilation. Some students value the building, but is it safe for us? This building has been a part of the campus for 96 years and it has served its purpose for our community — it must be replaced.
When students walk into the old main building, we immediately see old pictures of old school district buildings and the first students and sports teams at RHS. We hear old metal pipes creaking; smell burnt, musty air, and feel floors sagging around us. When I was injured and had to use the elevator, I was frightened by the dark lighting, shaking of the box, and the small enclosed space. One day, the elevator stalled, and I could not call it down from the top floor, so I had to use my crutches to get up the steep narrow stairs. If a student needs a drink of water or to use the bathroom, they have to go downstairs. Although nothing too bad has happened to students, multiple windows have fallen out on teachers, resulting in concussions. This building is getting so old we can’t make new advancements to the building to keep up with the learning environment that we have now. We can’t add electrical outlets to charge our computers. The basement has pools of water and the old bell system’s wires have to be held up from the floor and away from the damp walls. What I do not see is a building where my peers and I feel safe.
Is this pride in the past or pride for the future: what do we value most? We want to keep the tradition of the Old Main, but we also want the tradition of an excellent education. How do we maintain our connection to the past while building pride in our future? The bond committee proposes that we keep the beautiful historic facade and build a new structure around it. The old would still reflect the new, and students will feel comfortable and safe. We would have more pride because we would be connected to something bigger than ourselves. New walls do not change the traditions, but they change the learning environment. If we can come together and vote yes for Roseburg Public Schools, then we can better our community, reinforce our traditions, and most importantly, show we value education and the future. So why can’t the Old Main just be another picture on the wall of a new building? Please, as you think about your future, think about our youth, and vote yes for Roseburg Public Schools.
