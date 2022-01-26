Hello, Roseburg City Council &
Roseburg Homeless Commission
I’m writing to tell you I disagree with the Mill Street location for the city homeless navigation center.
Here’s why.
Harold Samuel said,
“There are three things that matter in property:
location, location, location.”
I read on the agenda UCAN is selling their building on Mill Street to the city of Roseburg for the homeless navigation center.
Do you remember when I asked city council which of their cronies was getting the money?
UCAN it is!
Only the largest non-profit organization in our area. With the largest amount of real estate.
An empire they built on tax dollars.
I’m shaking my head at how obvious it was the city would put the homeless center in my neighborhood. I can’t have three chickens but the city has no problem moving in additional sex offenders, felons, drunks and druggies.
And, as if we don’t have enough problems with those squatting on the riverbanks destroying our one and only river asset, hustling, and harrassing the merchants and visitors downtown.
This city administration and city council has a target on Southeast Roseburg’s back, it’s not for the good.
I was hoping so hard the City of Roseburg would actually try to help, instead they try to hurt.
This location is a bad one because residents in this neighborhood are tired of the increased crime, burglary, car theft, prowlers at all hours, mail theft.
We (living in Southeast Roseburg) have the highest amount of the problems related to the known unhoused population and residents and business owners alike have been asking for help from the city officials for decades.
That doesn’t translate into “please offer them more.”
McMenamins is the number one restaurant tourists and locals walk to from the hotels and our neighborhood, this center will increase a unsafe environment while walking during evening hours.
The Mission has a proven rehabilitation program for the folks staying at the shelter. The city allowing this center in this location will risk the Mission’s funding.
Many living on Mill Steet are renters and will risk their own housing by complaining about issues related to this city homeless navigation center.
The railroad tracks on Mosher and Mill will worsen with increased travel accessing this homeless center, and as it is is dangerous for those in a wheelchair, and those who have difficulty walking.
It’s unjust to put more on the back of those that already carry the load of the city’s problems.
Please choose a location not in a historically registered neighborhood, not downtown and not near the river. Please.
If my suggestion will be considered. I’d prefer the homeless navigation center be located on city owned property. Then, the city use the money they already have to operate and manage the center.
No. 1 Location: Corner of General Avenue and Aviation.
This location is city owned, the city plans to build a park on it, it’s flat, city utility’s on-site, not on a main arterial roadway, on the city limits boundary, in an industrial area, near the hospital, within walking distance to Salvation Army, mini markets, walk in medical and dental clinics, and UCAN’s food pantry.
Look at the city’s pictures of their own clean-ups.
Then think about how many resources this center will be handing out. Tents, tarps, blankets, clothes, toiletry. This location will not accommodate the numbers of homeless to stay inside, so it’ll basically be a office type of location where volunteers will hand out freebies and collect data on the homeless. An experiment. One that will generate future grant money for UCAN.
It’s a win-win for them but a punch in the gut for us with lowering our livability, safety, residential and commercial property values, and the homeless get more free stuff and yet still — no housing.
Attached is a picture of my daily walk past littered shopping carts, food waste, tents on the bike path, king size mattresses, drug paraphernalia.
Do I blame the homeless? No.
I aim to hold those accountable who are in position to change this and choose not to.
