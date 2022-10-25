I am writing in response to The News-Review’s article from Oct. 19 about repairs to Winchester Dam anticipated for the summer of 2023. This is overly optimistic.
I frequently visited the dam site for the express purpose of observing both adult and juvenile salmonids. I began visiting a site overlooking the dam and fish ladder from March 2020 through June 2021. My visits were, on average, two to three times a week. I estimated that I made 130 visits totaling 260 hours of observation.
During my visits in the fall of 2020, I observed numerous adult salmonids attempting to pass the dam by jumping at the dam face. I did not observe a single successful attempt. The timeframe is consistent with the upstream migration of coho salmon, fall Chinook salmon and steelhead. I also observed adult salmonids jumping at the dam face at other times of the year.
Based on my numerous observations of upstream migrating salmonids unsuccessfully jumping at the dam, it appears there is a serious problem of false attraction flows over and perhaps under and/or through the dam.
Another factor impacting migration is that the entrance to the fish ladder is on the extreme north side of the dam, while the thalweg (primary flow pattern) is on the south side, a distance of ~400 feet. Between them is a large area of shallow, bedrock-dominated substrate that any fish migrating in the thalweg must cross in order to find the ladder entrance.
This situation, the disconnect between the main travel way and the ladder entrance, combined with the unnatural flow over and through the dam, has led to a condition in which upstream migrants are delayed and/or prevented from continuing their migration. Hence, the futile jumping attempts and potential for injury.
The dam owner’s repair proposal entails stopping the flows through and under the dam. While these are necessary and will improve public safety, they will do little to resolve the fish passage issue. The false attraction occurs from several sources, one of which is the curtain of water that flows over the dam. The proposed repairs would do nothing to correct this problem nor the disconnect between the thalweg and ladder entrance.
As a professional fisheries biologist, I have major concerns with any delay in the upstream passage for anadromous salmonids. Any obstruction that delays and/or prevents migration will adversely impact their innate timing. This can have serious consequences such as retarding or preventing access to prime spawning and rearing habitat and altering their response to environmental conditions, such as stream flow. The result is lowered reproductive success and productivity, resulting in reduced populations, relative to their potential abundance.
Additionally, I have observed instances of juvenile salmonids massing on the upstream side of the dam and ultimately plunging over the crest of the dam — a fall of 17 feet. In many locations, they would fall onto the shallow bedrock substrate resulting in mortality or injury. I also observed increased predator activity during the migration period.
Mergansers work the upstream side, while great blue herons, egrets and ospreys target these fish on the downstream side. There is no facility for the efficient and safe transport of outmigrant juveniles over the dam and none are proposed. Natural barriers, such as steep rapids and waterfalls are an important evolutionary factor in natural selection. These occur throughout the basin.
I am not aware of any unnatural barriers to either upstream migration of adults or downstream migration of juveniles — except adverse impacts to these biological functions from Winchester Dam. The North Umpqua Hydropower Project at Soda Springs Dam is an unnatural impediment that has successfully incorporated “state-of-the-art” upstream passage and safe downstream passage of juveniles.
In summary, the aged Winchester Dam is having serious detrimental effects on the abundance of our treasured North Umpqua salmon and steelhead populations. A particular concern is the impact on Oregon Coast coho salmon, a federally listed threatened species and the illegal “take” from this dam. Altered adult upstream migration, in addition to mortality and injury to outmigrant juveniles, is one of several factors adversely impacting our fish runs. It is one factor that can be remedied, as was done at Soda Springs.
Another remedy, that would return the river to a natural condition would be to remove it. The dam owners are proposing neither remedy. Consultation with NOAA Fisheries for ESA concerns should prescribe genuine restoration and alter the timeline. Cart before the horse, indeed.
