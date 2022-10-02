Lee Paterson

Lee Paterson

 Contributed/

I saw Senator Ron Wyden’s most recent political ad on television regarding the forest fires in Oregon. I was encouraged to find that he supports increasing efforts to reduce the unhealthy fuel loads on our Federal Forest lands through thinning projects and the use of prescribed burning. I also support his efforts to increase funding for more equipment to aid firefighters in their effort to control and suppress fires on our Federal Forest lands. I understand and appreciate Senator Wyden’s initiatives. In fact, I find them very encouraging.

Lee Paterson served with the 101st Airborne Infantry in Vietnam, served the public schools for over 30 years, retired as Roseburg School District Superintendent, has helped found and lead many community organizations and has resided in Douglas County for over 50 years.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.