Please vote Yes on Ballot Measure 114. This intelligent gun safety bill WILL save lives. The voter pamphlet reports that: "This measure changes Oregon law by:

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

(1) comment

NJ
NJ

The NRA needs to be restored to its original purpose and mission - to educate on gun safety and responsibility rather than La Pierre's richest and most corrupt lobbying entity in Washington DC. Till then, any common sense gun law to protect young people is a good law.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.