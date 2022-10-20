Letter: Please vote 'Yes' on Ballot Measure 114 Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Please vote Yes on Ballot Measure 114. This intelligent gun safety bill WILL save lives. The voter pamphlet reports that: "This measure changes Oregon law by:Requiring safety training and a completed background check to obtain a permit to purchase firearms ...Generally prohibits use, manufacture, sale and purchase of large capacity magazines."The mandate has the approval and support of the following organizations:Oregon Teachers and Education WorkersOregon Parent Teachers AssociationOregon Nurses and Oregon Medical AssociationOregon Academy of Family PhysiciansOregon Pediatric SocietyLeague of Women VotersThis public health legislation makes an impulsive gun purchase and subsequent suicide less likely. Safety training makes accidental injury less likely. My many older gun-owning friends and neighbors agree that making our children, grandchildren and other loved ones safe from firearm injury is an important adult responsibility.Again, a YES vote on Ballot Measure 114 could save the life of someone YOU love.Larry J. HallGlide React to this story: Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment NJ Oct 20, 2022 4:47pm The NRA needs to be restored to its original purpose and mission - to educate on gun safety and responsibility rather than La Pierre's richest and most corrupt lobbying entity in Washington DC. Till then, any common sense gun law to protect young people is a good law. Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN Most Popular 'Are you serious?' Dominos employee recounts armed robbery Tensions with nonprofit prompt Glide School Board member's resignation New mother diagnosed with breast cancer Milo Academy vice principal injured in boiler accident Columbia Sportswear Company’s SOREL Headquarters Moving to Washington County Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News ODFW: Watch out for wildlife this time of year Cross-country biker shares national perspective on human trafficking Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Enters North American Luxury Recreation Vehicle Market with the Addition of Airstream Adventures, the Nation's Largest Airstream Dealer Group Oregon Pacific Bank Announces Third Quarter Earnings Results SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ...
The NRA needs to be restored to its original purpose and mission - to educate on gun safety and responsibility rather than La Pierre's richest and most corrupt lobbying entity in Washington DC. Till then, any common sense gun law to protect young people is a good law.
