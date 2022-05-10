Tracy Grauf
As Roseburg Public Schools has shared information with the community about the proposed school bond on the May 17 ballot, some people have wondered about the district’s work to maintain our school facilities.
Our school district employs 13 maintenance staff who are responsible for 5.2 million square feet of buildings (the equivalent of 91 football fields) and 200 acres of grounds/landscaping. We employ licensed journeymen, skilled tradesmen, and general repairmen to ensure that we are effectively able to complete most repair requests or developments. This has been the practice for as far back as we know, and you can see it in the quality of workmanship and the general appearance of our buildings. In my tenure, we have completed an average of 4,950 repair and preventative maintenance work orders per year. On any given day, we have roughly 250 open repair requests and 325 preventative maintenance work orders. We work diligently to complete these in a timely manner, but sometimes the building needs exceed the capability of the department.
It is my belief that we need to treat our maintenance funds as if they were dollars coming from our own pockets, and my staff feels the same way. We price shop major purchases right down to buying new toilets to ensure we stretch our available funds as far as we possibly can. Whenever possible we spend our dollars with local vendors that work hard to help us find supplies at a competitive price. Being responsible with taxpayers’ dollars doesn’t always mean buying the cheapest item or going with the lowest bid; it means finding the best value for your dollars to ensure longevity in the repair and building life.
Most of our buildings were constructed prior to 1970, which is more apparent when you get into the areas that the public doesn’t see and look at the basic systems providing water, power, and environmental controls. Due to the age of these systems, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find components to keep them running as designed. Every month we reach out to vendors trying to locate parts and we are told they are no longer available and are considered obsolete. If we are lucky there is a conversion kit available. In some cases, we are forced to purchase used parts just to get the equipment running in order to provide safe, comfortable learning environments.
Commonly, when we are making repairs, what should be a simple, easy fix turns into an extensive repair due to hidden deficiencies. The deficiencies come in many forms but most often they look like failing or restricted pipes, wiring that shows signs of overheating, rot due to undetected leaks, settling structures, duct work that has failed, and boilers whose metal has become so thin that it can’t be welded.
The majority of our buildings were designed and built with a life expectancy of around 50 years, and in most cases, we have far surpassed this timeline. It was expected that the structure would be replaced with a building using modern designs, materials, construction practices, and that meet current code requirements.
How many people live in a home that is 40 years old or older without doing some sort of improvement or renovation? It is very rare for a structure of that age to not need some sort of major work. The same holds true for our school buildings but on a much larger, more expensive scale. Schools must meet code requirements that cover educational, commercial, and publicly accessed buildings, and the facilities must stand up to the use of 742 employees, 5,580 students, countless visitors, and community user groups. A couple of examples of expensive renovations include a roof replacement on a larger building that costs in excess of $600,000 and boiler replacements that cost over $150,000 for a single building. With pricing this high it makes it very difficult to afford to be able to complete major repairs with the amount of funding we have available each year.
Please know that the Roseburg school district maintenance team works hard each day to stretch and utilize the funds we have available in order to keep your buildings safe, secure, and in good repair. Our kids deserve more. With this bond, the community can invest in our students today and for years to come.
