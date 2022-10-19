For the past few months, I have had the exciting opportunity to help plan a very important event for our area: Make a Difference Day Douglas County!
Make a Difference Day comes to Douglas County
- Karen McGuire Guest Column
For the past few months, I have had the exciting opportunity to help plan a very important event for our area: Make a Difference Day Douglas County!
Make a Difference Day is a nationally recognized day of service that is held the fourth Saturday of every October. A group of local community service leaders has come together to organize this first of what is anticipated to be an annual event to promote volunteerism throughout Douglas County. Our event’s primary sponsors include United Community Action Network, Thrive Umpqua and the Greater Douglas United Way.
In Douglas County, Make a Difference Day will be observed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Our planning committee has identified 12 sites around the Roseburg area in need of landscaping, beautification and other services. These sites include: Green Elementary School; Hucrest Elementary School; Commercial Street Park; The FISH of Roseburg; Fullerton IV Elementary School; HIV Alliance; Phoenix Charter School; Roseburg VA Health Care System; Salvation Army; Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center; Sunnyslope Elementary; and Safe Haven Maternity Home.
The event is coming up soon and we are on the lookout for additional community members interested in volunteering their time and becoming a part of this legacy of service work in our community. Some projects only need a handful of volunteers while others are hoping for several dozen folks to come out and tackle some much-needed improvements. We’ll be providing gloves and tools for many of the projects, as well as snacks for volunteers. We need you to bring your smiles, hearts, muscles and volunteer spirit.
Community members can visit the Make a Difference Day Douglas County Facebook page for more details about each project. There you will find a link to sign-up online to volunteer and choose your preferred project site. You can also email makeadiff@ucancap.org for more information.
I am so grateful to be a part of this event and for all of the community members and organizations that have joined the effort so far. I hope to see you on Oct. 22. Together, we can make a difference in our community.
Karen McGuire is manager of AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Program for United Community Action Network and serves on the Make a Difference Day Douglas County Planning Committee.
