JR Guthrie
Oregon’s warm dry spring may be a precursor to another severe wildfire season and fire officials, utilities and emergency responders are already preparing. Home and property owners can also prepare and take precautions to physically protect their property ahead of wildfire season. Here are some tips:
- Maintain a defensible space around your home: Remove any shrubs planted under your trees, prune all branches that overhang your roof, cut down thin trees, and remove all dead vegetation from your property. If you can, move trailers, RVs and storage sheds from the property. If you can’t, build a defensible space around them. For an added layer of protection, place about five feet of noncombustible materials such as gravel, brick, or concrete adjacent to your home’s foundation.
- Reduce your siding risks: Maintain a 6-inch ground-to-siding clearance, and consider noncombustible siding such as concrete or brick, when it’s time to replace or upgrade.
- Clean debris from your roof and gutters: Regularly remove debris such as leaves and twigs from your roof and gutters since debris can be ignited by wind-blown embers.
- Inspect and trim trees: Trim trees on a regular basis to remove dead branches. ReadyForWildfire.org recommends keeping branches 10 feet away from your home and from other trees.
- Use a Class-A roof covering: Class-A fire rated roofing products offer the best protection for homes. Common Class-A roof coverings include: clay tiles, slate, asphalt glass fiber composition shingles, and concrete tiles.
- Choose the right kind of fencing: Burning fencing can generate embers and cause direct flame contact to your home. Use noncombustible fencing such as metal, stone, and concrete.
- Keep embers out of eaves and vents: Use 1/8-inch mesh to cover vents, and box-in open eaves to create a soffited eave.
- Protect your windows: Use multi-pane, tempered glass windows, and close them when a wildfire threatens.
- Reduce deck risks: At a minimum, use deck boards that comply with California requirements for new construction in wildfire-prone areas. Remove combustibles under your deck and maintain effective defensible space around the deck’s perimeter. Keep in mind decayed wood is more combustible so regularly check your deck for rotten boards and replace them.
- Store flammables away: Highly flammable objects such as firewood and propane tanks should be regularly stored a minimum of 30 feet away from your home.
Taking some time to follow these tips and make preparations today can save valuable time when a wildfire threatens.
