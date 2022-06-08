I voted for the Roseburg school bond but had real doubts about its passage. I alluded to possible bond issue problems in an earlier letter regarding the impact of the politically correct “spasm” the board had with “ditch” the Indian mascot, critical race theory, etc. last year.
One could not have picked a worst time economically and credibility- wise for a major bond issue. Who was looking at what was staring them in the face? Rather than cast negative thoughts concerning our community, as podiatrist Bishop seemed to do in his recent article. It’s better to reflect on what went wrong.
Our citizens are smarter than many may think and they study things with their pocket books in mind. Most of these people are good and caring people, love kids, are charitable, and understand that these children will soon be paying their social security and moving our country ahead. Your timing couldn’t have been worse, following on the heels of Covid, the economic downturn, inflation (every dollar you have today is now worth 92 cents), and the absolute worst public relations/image of the schools and teachers I can remember; and I come from a teachers family.
Don’t ask for too much. In addition to the dollar amount some of the “asks” seemed extravagant. Artificial turf is very “spendy”, but the value is great in a rainy state; the public needs education in that regard. When was the last earth quake here? Should we also build to protect from floods, comets, meteors and the like?
The public image of the administrators and teachers needs time and effort to improve and start to earn back, some of the trust and faith they lost in the pandemic years. The contrast between private and public schools’ handling of the pandemic is stark. The teachers need to change or drop the union. Many, not all, teachers were “working” for two years with full pay while leaving the kids behind. These kids are referred to as the “lost generation” and will unlikely fully recover. Most of the teachers, thanks to the PERS fiasco earn more in retirement than they did teaching; then many leave the state for tax reasons. The $24+ billion PERS bill looms large in the background. The teachers actions, or rather inactions, and failure to serve our kids, for selfish reasons compared to the medical community, service workers and others that carried on. In my opinion the teachers, by these actions, presented themselves as greedy workers rather than professionals.
Some questions for Dr. Bishop:
How long have you and other board members lived here? Do any board or committee member make less than $100K? I believe the average income locally is approximately $46-50K/yr. If you hired outside help, what did you pay them? How did they fail, as did the board, to read the community? Can you get a refund? Why such a big ask? How many students have voted with their feet? How many more would go elsewhere if the state money followed the student? What is the correct amount the state pays for each student? I’ve heard between $15K-$30+K/yr.? What steps will the teachers/administration undertake to improve their image; how will that be monitored and measured?
Are the teachers open to dropping the union? Their pay would still be comparable, like in the pre-union past? Are the board and teachers open to having trained teaches, retired military, or police carry weapons on campus? These would be IMMEDIATE responders and not late, like first responders?
How do, or will you, lock down our open and multi-building campuses? How do you propose to get a better “read” of the community? Will you include some average voters to get their input in some fashion? What fashion and to whom?
I appreciate the need, intent, and the work of the board and committees. Unfortunately, you bit off too big a bite, your timing was extremely poor, and your public image is at an all-time atrocious low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.