We live in a beautiful place that supports an incredible variety of life. Looking around at God’s creation it seems that diversity is an integral part of the natural world we celebrate. Think of the many species of birds, butterflies, fish, mammals, trees and plants that live in just our region! So, I wonder why we find it so difficult to celebrate the diversity of humanity in this amazing world?
Yesterday I was deeply saddened to read that some people chose to disrupt the local Pride event last Saturday — an event that is intended to celebrate the diversity of human life. The message these people reportedly imposed on the gathering seemed intended to spread fear, hate and division in the name of religion.
As a follower of Jesus, I have spent years studying his life and ministry. His life is detailed in four books of the Bible known as the Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Reading them we learn that Jesus taught his followers to “love God and to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.” The gospels give story after story demonstrating how Jesus gave his time, attention and healing presence to people from a wide variety of races, ages and circumstances. There is no recorded teaching where Jesus tells his followers to spew hatred based on a person’s gender, race, age, religion or any other category.
Jesus does speak out harshly against those who use religion as a means of excluding, harming or disregarding the needs of those who are more vulnerable and without power and influence such as children, the sick or the poor, women and the elderly. We each need to examine the motives and consequences of our words and actions. What are we trying to accomplish and how are we contributing to the purpose Jesus proclaimed?
Jesus gave his followers the commandment to “love one another” and the direction to spread the good news of God’s love for the whole world. That is the intended purpose of my life. My hope is that we may each find ways to support our community’s efforts to be a place that nurtures and nourishes the gift of life we have each been given.
The Rev. Vicky Brown is an ordained minister of Word and Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church (USA) serving as the Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Roseburg since 2000. She is a graduate of San Francisco Theological Seminary, Princeton Theological Seminary
