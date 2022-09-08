220317-nrr-ae-uuuclive-02

I am glad that President Biden used the word “semi-fascism” recently. It pleased me not because he accused some extremists within the Republican party of being fascists (which was sure to anger many people) but, instead, because it is vital to our democracy that we all understand the nature of fascism. We so seldom hear that hugely important word used in any kind of public discourse. It is the new “F” word, unspeakable it seems, although no one seems to know just what it is.

Robert Leo Heilman is the author of Children of Death. He can be contacted via: rlheilman@frontier.com

