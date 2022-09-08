I am glad that President Biden used the word “semi-fascism” recently. It pleased me not because he accused some extremists within the Republican party of being fascists (which was sure to anger many people) but, instead, because it is vital to our democracy that we all understand the nature of fascism. We so seldom hear that hugely important word used in any kind of public discourse. It is the new “F” word, unspeakable it seems, although no one seems to know just what it is.
My father and six of my uncles were World War II veterans. It was a war against fascists and back then the United States Army tried their best to define it but had to settle on describing its effects.
“Fascism is not the easiest thing to identify and analyze; nor, once in power, is it easy to destroy… points to stress are: (1) Fascism is more apt to come to power in time of economic crisis; (2) fascism inevitably leads to war; (3) it can come in any country; (4) we can best combat it by making our democracy work.”
— United States Army, Army Talk, Orientation Fact Sheet 64, March 24, 1945.
To this day, 77 years later, it is not clear to most people what the word actually means. For most of us, it is just a pejorative, one of those ugly words that people use when they bad-mouth others, but it is also a formal political term.
Twenty-something years ago, I was taking a lunch break at work with a surf bum named Art and a biker called Heavy Duty when the heavy one complained about a proposed law. He’d apparently heard somewhere that the state legislature was about to adopt a law against building custom motorcycles. This, for obvious reasons, angered him. “It’s communism!” he declared.
“No, it’s not,” I told him, “It’s fascism.”
Both of my lunchtime companions looked at me quizzically, so I went on to explain one difference: “It’s communism when the government owns the corporations; it’s fascism when the corporations own the government.” This made sense to them, a pair of laborers, who, like me, naturally distrusted both the government and the corporations. It was a simple-enough explanation for a complicated matter but said nothing about the how and why of it.
The difficulty in talking about it is understandable. Explaining fascism is not the sort of thing that lends itself to bumper-sticker slogans.
Fascism isn’t an ideology in the same sense that communism, socialism and free-market capitalism are. In fact, it can come to any democracy and come under the guise of any particular philosophy or system of belief. It is, instead, a state of society which comes about when a set of unlucky stars align rather than being a formal movement aimed at achieving Fascist goals. If it was a medical condition, it would be characterized as a syndrome rather than a disease, a sort of social blight that spreads from person to person at first and then becomes entrenched in the laws of countries. It is something with a list of symptoms, with how few or how many of them are present showing whether it is likely there, but without any single conclusive test for proof.
One of the most important essays of the twentieth century was called Ur-Fascism and in a lengthy piece it lays out the how and why of it, from its origins in harsh economic conditions to its ultimate end in rule by a dictatorship. It was written by Umberto Eco (1932-2016) and published in the June 22, 1995, issue of The New York Review of Books. Eco was a brilliant Italian scholar and novelist who grew up living during Mussolini’s years of absolute power. He was 13-years-old when Italy was liberated and he learned, for the first time, about the possibility of living in a democracy.
In Ur-Fascism, Eco notes 14 causes and aspects of fascism, a list too long for a newspaper column, but one that you can easily find by looking for it online. Those points have become a standard tool for judging whether a nation is drifting toward fascism or not. Ur-Fascism is, as I pointed out, a long essay, requiring over half an hour to read, but it is beautifully written and well worth reading in full. Having read Eco’s warning to us here in the third decade of the 21st century, you can judge for yourself the accuracy of Mr. Biden’s use of the word.
