Scott Mendelson
There is growing evidence that those vaccinated against COVID-19 can still become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, suffer illness, and spread the virus to others. These “breakthrough” infections have led many to wonder how much protection is provided by vaccination. Indeed, recent stories of dangerous and even lethal adverse effects of the vaccine have led some to question whether the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. To answer these questions, we must discuss the likelihood that a vaccinated person will suffer breakthrough; if vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization and death due to breakthrough; and if there are dangers from vaccination that outweigh its benefits. A final question is if there are better alternatives to vaccination.
It is clear that vaccinated individuals can suffer breakthrough infection of COVID-19. However, the risk is low. According to a July 30 report from Johns Hopkins University using data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, only 0.08% of Oregonians that had been fully vaccinated were later diagnosed with COVID-19. In contrast, about 6% of Oregonians have tested positive at some time since the beginning of the pandemic. Some of these data were acquired after the rise of the delta variant. However, it will be important to see how effective the vaccines remain with the persisting predominance of delta variant. The CDC has also recognized that vaccinated people with infection can transmit the virus to others, but at lower rates than unvaccinated individuals. Thus, vaccination protects populations as well as individuals.
No vaccine can prevent a virulent virus from entering the body and starting to attack it. Vaccines simply prepare the body to fight the COVID-19 virus, reduce its ability to cause illness, and shorten its stay. However, the Johns Hopkins analysis of DHHS data shows that vaccination greatly lowers the risk of hospitalization and death when people suffer breakthrough infection. They found that among fully vaccinated Oregonians, 0.01% required hospitalization due to breakthrough and none died. The Oregon Health Authority has reported deaths in some vaccinated individuals. The source of the discrepancy is not clear, though it may be in confirmation of COVID-19 as the cause of death. In any case, The Oregon Health Authority agreed that death from COVID-19 is much less likely in the vaccinated. They reported that in July, 18% of deaths from the virus occurred in vaccinated versus 82% unvaccinated people. Although vaccines greatly reduce risk, they will not eliminate sickness or even death from COVID-19. Note that Israel has just reported that 0.2% of the vaccinated that even received boosters still became infected with 0.008% suffering serious infection. It is likely that in those cases individuals with weak immune systems failed to fully respond to the vaccination.
The CDC says the vaccines are safe and effective. This impression is echoed in over 96% of the members of the American Medical Association having been vaccinated. However, no vaccine is without side effects. Severe reactions and even deaths have been tied to the COVID-19 vaccine. The exact numbers of severe reactions and deaths are not known. What must be emphasized is that these numbers are greatly exaggerated by the FDA’s Vaccine Adverse Reporting System. VAERS data are unsolicited reports of any adverse event that occurs after a vaccination. The FDA describes VAERS as “not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem.” It merely shows what problems need investigation. There have been 6,789 VAERS reports of deaths following vaccination, but few have been verified. Notably, Brown University School of Public Health investigated hundreds of such VAERS reports from Genesis Healthcare, the nation’s largest nursing home company, and none of the deaths were related to vaccination.
Out of billions of doses administered world-wide, there have been several hundred reports of COVID-19 vaccines causing sometimes fatal blood clotting in women. Most were with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, but some were after Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Better screening of recipients and choices of vaccine have made such incidents extremely rare. Importantly, the virus itself can cause fatal clotting. I note a report of a 12-year-old boy that nearly died from blood clots in his brain after developing COVID-19. There have also been 1,306 VAERS reports of myocarditis in young males. However, the virus itself not infrequently causes this. COVID-19 has killed 640,000 Americans, and over 4,400,000 people across the world. Whereas any vaccine can cause severe reactions, the evidence shows that the vaccine is far safer than COVID-19.
Finally, we must ask if safe and effective treatments of COVID-19 make vaccination unnecessary. The most recent studies of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin show it unwise to avoid vaccination and rely on either of those medications to protect you from illness or death from COVID-19. A 2021 review of hydroxychloroquine in the American Journal of Cardiovascular Disease stated: “Evidence from currently published randomly controlled trials do not demonstrate any added benefit for the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.” Nor does the drug prevent COVID-19. A 2021 review in the journal, PLOS One, concluded, “The current body of evidence failed to show clinical benefit for prophylactic hydroxychloroquine and showed a higher risk of adverse events when compared to placebo.” While there have been some promising reports on ivermectin, the aggregate results are disappointing. The most recent review, June 28, in the journal, Clinical Infectious Diseases, stated: “Compared with the standard of care or placebo, ivermectin did not reduce mortality, length of stay, or viral clearance in patients with COVID-19. Ivermectin did not have an effect on severe adverse events and is not a viable option to treat patients with COVID-19.”
In summary, vaccinated people can become infected with COVID-19. However, breakthroughs are rare and almost always mild in nature. The vaccines can cause side effects, but these are also rare. All in all, the vaccines are effective and far safer than COVID-19. Moreover, there are no better or safer drug alternatives to vaccination. (Now that the Pfizer vaccine is fully FDA approved, there is no need to grasp for straws.) Along with masking when required, handwashing and social distancing, vaccination remains the smart choice.
(3) comments
Please get vaccinated. What isn't helpful (as I've seen in other letters, not this one) is calling people stupid for not getting vaccinated already. The fact is people are making decisions based on the information they receive. It should be incumbent on all of us to help provide accurate information, not insult those that ill informed. If the solution is to get more people vaccinated, we need to help them help themselves.
Thank you! This is important information for everyone to understand.
(Well, everyone who is in favor of continued life, anyway.)
[thumbup]Scott, thank you.
