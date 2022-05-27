I was planning to write a letter in support of abortion rights eventually, but a recent letter-to-the-editor in The News-Review sped up my efforts. This letter was so detached from reality and filled with generic falsehoods that I could not help but respond. Most glaring were these gems: “… those who don’t want/shouldn’t have more babies but continue to choose a loose lifestyle, … women who keep having babies to further their welfare income;” Why doesn’t she exercise that control over her body by not getting pregnant in the first place?”
Was my mother loose as a teen when she was raped by her 40-something-year-old boss at the diner she worked at? Are those children/teens “loose” when they are raped by their father, uncle … the “friendly” neighbor? Are those children/teens/adults “loose” when they are trafficked along our interstates and in our motels … beaten, coerced, threatened? The average age of a trafficking victim in the U.S. is 13. Are those mothers who love their children and want to ensure that they can continue to support the children that they have “loose”? Or those college students that are given drugs to knock them out so a fellow student can have sex with their nearly unconscious body? Have you been reading The News-Review … how frequently can you read of someone else being arrested for rape of a child/teen/woman before reality sinks in?
The Supreme Court is poised to strip our freedom to decide for ourselves whether and when to have children, and this author could only regurgitate tropes that have long been debunked for anyone who cares about the truth. As is often said, everyone knows someone who has had an abortion. The only question is whether your friends and family trust you enough to share their stories.
We must make it absolutely clear that the majority of Americans overwhelmingly support safe, legal and accessible abortion care, and we will fight today and vote come November with this in mind. Making abortions illegal will not stop abortions. It will just make them more dangerous, with safe abortions accessible only to the rich.
Women and their doctors should have control over their medical decisions. The government should not interfere in personal matter like this.
Connie Page is the Chair of the Democratic Party of Douglas County. A transplant from Alaska in 2014, she is a community volunteer, avid hiker, feminist, and is dedicated to her family, friends, pets and the Umpqua River with all of its wild places.
How can anyone with a heart completely overlook the innocent, helpless life of the baby! Here is a powerfully true statement worth thinking long and hard about, “Abortion is when a baby gets the death penalty for someone else’s actions.”
Why is it that those of you who are screaming out for abortion rights only take into consideration a “woman’s rights” while completing overlooking a baby’s rights? You are justifying the murder of an innocent victim for the convenience of the woman. Yes, the woman would have to carry a baby for 9 mos., which most definitely is a sacrifice, but one that chooses to value and give life to the human being growing in her womb. The ability to conceive and have a baby is a gift many woman are not given. To justify killing your baby because you are not able for whatever reason to care for it, or you don’t want a baby right now when there are millions of couples who would deeply love and are for this child is a horrible tragedy! (I’m not including cases where the only choice is between the mother or baby surviving)
You were motivated to respond to the letter where the writer stated “loose woman”. We all know of woman who clearly fit this description. I did not read this article but from what you stated it’s obvious he/she wasn’t including all woman who want an abortion as being loose! You jump to conclusions by listing several situations such as rape, incest etc. as though the writer was referring to these victims as loose.
Here’s the bottom line, everyone of us will stand before the living God one day and given account for our actions. It’s very clear that God considers a baby in the womb as a human life. It’s also very clear that He says murder is wrong. Who is man that he should think he is wiser than God? To think his opinions are right when God says they’re wrong?
You. TEB. I hope you voted yes on the recent school bond and that you're doing everything you can to lower the cost of education. Of course, you support child welfare, the OHP, WIC and free lunches at school for kids from lower-income families.
Naturally, you're against guns, war, and the death penalty because all life is sacred.
You naturally support paid parental leave after a child is born or when they're sick and need a parent at home. As well as state funded day care for all children.
I'm sure you also supported Michelle Obama's efforts to improve childhood nutrition in school and at home. When children don't get proper nutrition it can stunt their entire lives. So, yes, I'm sure you were 100% behind Michelle Obama.
You must be appalled by the way children have been separated from their parents at the border. There is nothing more precious than a child's life. We owe every child a good start, safety, nutrition, education, health care and a safe home to live in. So I guess you're also finding housing and help for homeless kids and their parents. That's kind of you. I would expect nothing less from someone who professes to know the will of God.
You. TEB. For I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, naked and you did not clothe me, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.’ Then they also will answer, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to you?’ Then he will answer them, saying, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.
There you go thinking your God is everyone's God. Try to embrace that there is indeed a separation between Church and State, and that your religion has no authority to make law of the land and no authority to punish others for not believing in your religion. You'be said your piece, now go in peace.
You definitely speak for me! Calling women loose is “victim blaming” and so disappointing and reprehensible. It takes two to create a pregnancy. Men are as responsible as women in all circumstances. When a sexual assault occurs, the male is a criminal, the woman is NOT loose.
It is worth noting that few methods of contraception are 100% effective. Thus, conscientious women in committed relationships trying to prevent pregnancy by standard, evidenced-based methods can get pregnant despite their best efforts and intent. The most effective methods are hormone implants or long-term intrauterine devices, both of which are about 99% effective. In typical use, contraceptive patches, vaginal rings and oral contraceptive pills are about 91% effective. In typical use, condoms are about 82% and diaphragms 71 to 88% effective. The so-called “natural method”, in which cervical secretions and basal body temperature are monitored, is typically 76% effective.
There's only one that's 100% effective. The one that never occurs to a man - vasectomy. It's reversible, relatively painless, and reasonably priced. An on/off switch can be installed: https://www.fastcompany.com/3055220/a-german-carpenter-invented-a-switch-that-can-turn-off-sperm-like-a-faucet
And for those of the rapist variety, the additional castration, since it's a crime more about power and control from a sick, criminal mind rather than a contraceptive need. I can reasonably guarantee that if all convicted rapists were turned out of prison as eunuchs, it would lower the number of rape crime. I do believe there's a good beginning draft a law here.
Given the fact that there was an accusation about "loose women" needing abortions due to reckless behavior, my information was in regard to the fact that careful women can become pregnant. That's all.
I hold no ill will against you moving away from the point of my comment.
Thank you, Connie. I support you and what you've written here.
