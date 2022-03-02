Three-hundred-forty-seven wild Summer Steelhead crossed Winchester Dam through September 15, 2021. That’s 10% of the 20-year average. A crisis would be an understatement. These fish are on the brink of extinction, and it’s time we do everything we can to help restore them.
It’s no secret that large numbers of hatchery fish spawning in the wild are major concerns for the long-term health of wild Summer Steelhead populations. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife acknowledges this in their conservation management plans, the science they follow published by the hatchery research science group clearly states this, and the policies they have passed to fulfill the agency’s mandate “to protect and enhance Oregon’s fish and wildlife and their habitats for use and enjoyment by present and future generations…” reflect the concerns these hatchery fish have on wild populations.
At this point, ODFW has acknowledged only a few reasons contributing to the decline of Summer Steelhead in the North Umpqua River. Predation of invasive species such as smallmouth bass is something very difficult for ODFW to control or mitigate. The increased warming and low flows of the mainstem Umpqua and North Umpqua River and its key tributaries are factors largely out of ODFW’s control or purview.
All things considered, there is one limiting factor, or reason for decline, ODFW can control: The release of hatchery Summer Steelhead. Hatchery Summer Steelhead decrease the genetic fitness of wild fish populations when they spawn or breed with wild fish. Hatchery fish also compete for food and resources necessary for wild fish survival. This competition is causing undo stress and harm to wild Summer Steelhead populations.
In contrast to the Summer population, wild Winter Steelhead of the North Umpqua River have been thriving. ODFW ended the Winter Steelhead hatchery program in 1992. Since then, populations have only increased. In fact, the North Umpqua River has the largest population of wild Winter Steelhead on the Oregon coast with the caveat they don’t monitor wild Winter Steelhead at all on the Rogue River in southern Oregon. The North Umpqua wild Winter Steelhead population is one of the only Steelhead populations that have actually increased over the past decade in the Pacific Northwest.
We have nothing to lose by making this management change. Since 1949, hatchery Summer Steelhead have been impacting the wild Summer Steelhead populations. For over seventy years, we have tried restoring and maintaining our wild Summer Steelhead with this program and what do we have? Fewer fish than ever before. Give the wild Summer Steelhead a shot before it’s too late.
But for Steelhead, it’s time to invest in what works and what is working is a focus on wild fish. I ask fisheries managers to put a ten year pause on the Summer Steelhead hatchery program so that we can give the wild population a chance. Save those funds and put them toward monitoring populations and water quality, replanting habitat, and ensuring wild Summer Steelhead will be around for future generations to experience in Douglas County.
