I have a solution to how we stop the "great replacement theory" that deals with the store shooting in New York.
The white race, namely the white GOP party, does not want to become the minority race in the next 25 years. I propose that all white members of the GOP be given a mandate that they have to have a dozen children and then their children have a dozen children and so on. This should help those who cannot accept being the minority. Since the GOP doesn't want government aid, they will not be entitled to WIC, SNAP, Welfare, or any other government program to help offset the costs of their raising their families. Of course, they would get no abortions, so as not to decrease the white race.
The GOP is so concerned and against the abortion issue, you would think that they would only restrict white women from getting the abortion. You would think that they would want people of color to continue to get the abortions so as to benefit the white race.
Now why hasn't the GOP thought of this? They must not know how to look at the whole picture? Maybe they want total control of the people to only do what they want. But they need for their people to think for themselves so that they can make suggestions that don't involve the killing of people of color.
Feel free to forward this to the RNC, so that the entire party is onboard.
The existence of pure racism in America, with major hotspots in the Republican Party, is undeniable. White supremacists clearly make their home inside the conservative right. However, I have a hunch that if Black Americans somehow started overwhelmingly voting Republican rather than Democrat, then McConnell, Cruz, McCarthy and the other party hacks would all start wearing Black Lives Matter buttons; walking arm-in-arm in Martin Luther King Day parades; pushing for the teaching of CRT in our schools; gerrymandering distracts to empower rather than disenfranchise Blacks; and working like demons to make voting in America—in person and by mail—easier rather than harder. With political advantage and power at risk, the GOP leaders would abandon loyalty to even their deepest hatreds.
