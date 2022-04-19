Keep showing the positive things young adults are doing Apr 19, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I love that you are featuring our young adults in the news. We have so many of them that deserve to be recognized for the positive things they are doing.Linda BlasiWinchester React to this story: Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Three-car crash sends at least two to the hospital One dead in early Friday morning house fire east of Roseburg Police investigating reported break-in at Casey's Restaurant Eggs abound during a number of Easter events set for this weekend New Roseburg visitor center to open next week TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News WaFd Bank Teams with Plaid to Give Banking Clients Secure Seamless Access to Financial Solutions Ex-legislative equity officer sues Oregon for $1.2 million ESS Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Oregon tribe opposes water release for farmers Oregon Gov. Brown signs farmworker overtime pay bill Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
