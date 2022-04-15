Kids will be masked again next year if ODE has its way
At the end of last school year, I remember when Superintendent Corden stated that he didn’t know if Roseburg Public School kids would be forced to wear masks because he didn’t know if there would be any new variants in the fall. At that moment, I knew that the kids would be masked this school year, and they were — for about six months! All day, except to eat and play outside. So much damage done to their developing lungs, their mental health and ability to learn. They were also being lied to about the efficacy of masks, causing irreparable damage to their ability to trust adults. Local families have no say about masks on their kids. The state makes the decision based on the CDC’s recommendations, and the CDC head Rochelle Walensky stated in March 2022, “I would say put your masks in a drawer, anticipate you may need them again ... maybe during respiratory season, if things ramped up, we would want to put on our masks again to protect both from flu and from COVID-19 and from all other respiratory diseases.” This almost certainly means that they plan to put masks back on the kids come the fall. I don’t know if they will succeed, but don’t say you haven’t been warned. Make other plans now if you want the masks off your children. If families are no longer going to be heard, and are locked out of their childrens’ schools, I say don’t support the bond, and homeschool or send your kids to private school.
P.S. Homeowners, expect your property taxes to go up $500-700 at least if you support it.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The bond rate is estimated to create a tax of $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed property value for homeowners within the school district’s boundaries.
(1) comment
All caps headline? I thought that was reserved for things like the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the declarations of victory during War Wars...
