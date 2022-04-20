April is Second Chance Month, a time to re-imagine new and innovative possibilities for men and women with criminal records to rebuild their lives. One of the most important building blocks for these men and women is securing employment. And over the past few years, more and more Pacific Northwest employers such as Dave’s Killer Bread and Mod Pizza have embraced and led second chance hiring initiatives.
In the spirit of Second Chance Month and this growing movement of second chance hiring, I want to draw attention to an innovative and often overlooked source of talented, qualified, and motivated future employees – Oregon Corrections Enterprises (OCE). Oregon Corrections Enterprises is a partnership with Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC) and operates in nine men’s and women’s correctional institutions around the state. Over 1,400 adults in custody (AICs) participate in OCE work programs. Oregon Corrections Enterprises contracts with employers in a variety of industries (e.g., metal fabrication, printing, call centers, laundry operations, website auditing) to provide in-prison staff that can manufacture products and deliver services for these employers. The sales of these products and services allow OCE to operate as a self-sustaining organization within ODOC: oce.oregon.gov/images/OCE-INFORMATION-2021_ANNUAL_REPORT.pdf.
These relationships between OCE and employers benefit stakeholders in a variety of ways. Adults in custody receive relevant and meaningful technical and soft skills training that help them grow in motivation and confidence. OCE strives as well to create a culture that mirrors important workplace practices such as training, regular evaluations, and performance-based awards.
Employers can be confident that the work that is done within OCE will be of high quality. Oregon Corrections Enterprises programs are voluntary and highly selective. They screen, qualify, and select applicants for both entry-level positions and their certification programs. Employers can recruit directly from OCE and draw on useful information on AICs provided by OCE such as skills and certifications gained, as well as job performance.
Documart and Access2online are two employers in the greater Portland area that have relied on OCE as an important source of second chance hires. DocuMart works with OCE’s Print Shop and in recent years has hired several OCE AICs released from incarceration: oce.oregon.gov/content/2nd_chance_employers_documart.asp. Tim Campbell, was initially hired into an entry level role at DocuMart following his release in 2015 and over time was promoted to Production Manager. He has been instrumental in encouraging DocuMart to hire others from OCE because, “They are going to be loyal and hardworking. They value the opportunity. They don’t feel entitled.”
Oregon Corrections Enterprises has partnered with Access2online: https://oce.oregon.gov/content/2nd_chance_employers_access2online.asp to implement a work and training program that certifies AICs to audit and test websites (in an offline environment) for accessibility to the visually impaired. Founder and CEO Peter Shikli has hired 14 of these AICs after their release, “My biggest surprise was the work ethic … when the job is the key to the new person they wish to become, when the job becomes the single, biggest part of their lives, then nothing can stop them.”
Oregon communities benefit as well from OCE programs. When AICs gain valuable workplace skills that increase their chances of being employed, this can improve the safety of communities and lower costs for Oregonians. For every $1 invested with OCE, Oregon taxpayers save $5.20 in reduced recidivism: https://oce.oregon.gov/images/OCE-INFORMATION-OVERVIEW_BOOKLET.pdf.
As we honor Second Chance Month, what if employers were to re-imagine and reach out to prisons and partnerships like OCE as sources of potential employees? What might be possible as Peter Shikli points out, “… if we simply harnessed the productivity of 2.3 million Americans who are 90% unemployed or underemployed?”
Jerry Goodstein is Professor Emeritus of Management, Carson College of Business, Washington State University. Dr. Goodstein engages employers, criminal justice partners, and community-based organizations around developing innovative employment-based reentry programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.