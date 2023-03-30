As I was reading the news article of March 22, on the Bill sponsored by Representative Virgle Osborne and Senator David Brock Smith to clean up Oregon's waterways from the refuse and debris of homeless camps, I was nodding my head in agreement that “Yes, indeed, the waterways should be cleaned up.”
They had me onboard until the two politicians began pointing fingers at Democrats and environmental activists! “How,” I thought, “could these classifications of people be insinuated as problems for their benevolent plan?” Because — as they aired their unstatesmanlike and partisan comments — Joe Biden and Oregon Democrats along with environmentalists, are to blame for having ignored the issue of homeless encampments.
Should environmental activists and Democrats be out there pushing people out of their camps and cleaning up after them? What about everyone else? Is it really as you claim, that these people are to blame? Do you begrudge them because they care about waterways — and is it that Republicans and private businesses don't? Following this complaining and bad-mouthing, Brock Smith ends his diatribe by saying that this should not be a partisan issue. Can either of you think of one way that this issue could actually be a nonpartisan issue? Could it start, perhaps, with you?
Perhaps someone should read this article out loud to both Osborne and Brock Smith so that they can hear the petty, partisan blaming and vitriol being spewed. Maybe they'll also hear what Tom Murphy, from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, had to say.
