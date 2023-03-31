What kills? Mentally ill? Deranged? Angry people? The common denominator is 'guns.'
We have an ugly truth that persists in our nation and locally. Do not take my guns away? When a mass shooting occurs, gun sales soar. When politicians bring up the mentally ill, they are passing the buck. How many children and adults have to die?
Of course, the new plan is school shooting preparedness. Let's step back and start legislating the use of AR weapons, mental illness and school bullying.
A transgender woman killed kids at a school she attended. Was it bullying? Was it hate that she experienced? Revenge and the use of weapons killed six.
Was Umpqua Community College prepared for a mass shooting? No.
To believe that faster police and quick evacuations will end school shootings is a misnomer. Of course, readiness is good. When will gun owners realize we do not need ARs for general use, hunting, gaming or even playing. These guns in anyone's hands are a hazard and should be used by trained professionals. Do gun owners feel the sorrow and pain of children dying from violence? Do any of you believe that making it hard to own an AR and extensive shooting power infringes on your rights?
We need more than school drills and funeral homes laid with victims of mass shootings. We need to live in peace. We somehow find that this world needs violence and guns to keep those away who use these firearms for game and revenge. An intelligent gun owner keeps them protected and uses them only as directed.
Guns do kill with killing minds. Stop the violence and hand over your ARs to the Sheriff. We might believe if they spoke more about the dangers of ARs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.