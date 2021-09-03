Like you, I'm an intelligent guy. Typically us smarty-pants are concerned about our families safety. Upon reflection though I discovered that my choice to ignore the obvious was so consistently irrelevant as was my decision-making so completely inept that the mere thought of my lack of consciousness for our safety elicits head-shaking. Ultimately, I was done in by a bevy of poor planning, negative actions and bad choices. Even worse, any motivation for execution of concern about these things...nearly killed me, and did kill my German Shepard. Even now I think back about my dismissiveness, and cringe.
My failure's for these led to an inconceivable tragedy and monumental human catastrophe followed by horrific consequences of the most serious safety debacle since I actually volunteered for Vietnam. Silly me, but you're welcome.
This isn't a contest between two opposing thoughts; Ideological warfare between smart or stupid is not my game here. I'd get no sympathy by readers about the imbalance of these choices when it comes to the safety of our families. You won't either should you choose incorrectly.
My lackluster planning for emergencies became obvious in the Paradise, CA "Camp Fire" when I was desperate to escape as you've seen in video's that destroyed my home, pet and that town of 22,000 people. Don't be this guy....!
September is National Preparedness Month. It's a reminder that being prepared could save you in a disaster. We can't predict disasters, but we can be prepared to weather the storm - or fires. Encourage yourself to check out - and do - the list of things safety experts suggest to at least make your stay in an evacuation shelter comfortable in case you've never experienced it. It was no treat...! Get a plan!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(1) comment
Wayne, I'm sorry about your dog and property loss. Mostly about your dog. Yes, let's be prepared.
