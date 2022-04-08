The Roseburg Schools Bond Levy 10-187 is an essential community project.
The Safety and Security Bond upgrades systems such as entryways, cameras, fencing, door locks, and other security features all schools should have. Our community should be proud to see these safety measures in all of our schools, especially in this day and age when kids don’t even walk to school anymore because of safety issues.
Gymnasiums that will be added to five of our elementary schools. These additional buildings will create necessary space for PE, multi-grade activities, and additional instructional space. Not only will they be available for community recreational time, but they will also be equipped as community shelters in case of emergencies. The benefit for elementary children, staff, and surrounding neighborhoods where these schools are located is an overdue necessity and one that will “pay us back” as these buildings will be used by everyone. This is a real asset for Roseburg!
In addition to these important upgrades, the heating and air quality systems will be replaced in every building (elementary through high school) where they are needed. Considering the heating systems are in constant repair, and that parts are almost impossible to get, or they are just plain old, it is about time we upgraded and replaced the systems. We wouldn’t wait 50 years to replace the heating in our own homes, so why would we believe the schools should be subject to a different standard?
The school buildings in Roseburg, with two exceptions, are between 40 and 101 years old. They need new roofs, siding, paint, and electrical systems. Again, this is no different than thinking of it as homes that house hundreds of kids for eight-plus hours a day, 180 days a year. Our youth deserve the best environments we can support them with!
