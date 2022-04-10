Patrick Starnes was the first non-family person I met when we returned to my native Oregon in the summer of 1999. For the next 10 years we worked together on issues facing the community, the state and our environment.
Patrick is intelligent, passionate, hard working, thoughtful and dedicated to making his community and Oregon a better place for all its citizens to live, recreate and work. He has always spoken freely but thoughtfully when addressing difficult issues.
He has given generously of his time to serve on a school board, an educational service district board, various work groups and commissions.
Patrick has lobbied the legislature on issues he felt were important to lives of Oregonians.
Patrick’s work on campaign finance reform has absorbed hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of his and his wife Mary’s time over the past five plus years. His realization that this is the key to good government in our state and nation now and in the future puts him in a special category of those running for our state’s highest elective office.
I count Patrick not only as a friend, but as someone who is working hard for me, my family and all Oregonians to help our state live up to its promise of being a great place to live, work and raise our families. He has my full support to become the next governor of Oregon.
I urge all of you to get out and vote in the upcoming primary!
