I fully support Bond Measure 10-187. Not only will it improve the abysmal conditions of school district buildings, it is an investment in our students and their learning.
The RHS Old Main is a facade in every sense of the word. The outside is historically lovely, but the inside is a crumbling, smelly mess. The floors are uneven, the walls are cracked and crumbling, the plumbing backs up regularly, the stairs are not code, falling windows have resulted in injuries, ventilation is non-existent, and the rancid smells from under the building permeate the hallways and our classrooms daily.
We spend several days each year with no heat, and the majority of the classrooms are unbearably hot when temperatures rise in the fall and spring. Last fall, I was relegated to floating between different classrooms with a laundry basket full my teaching materials for a month after a boiler leak under my room sprayed rancid water under my classroom making it uninhabitable.
Most importantly, the building is not structurally sound. I wish that I did not know that the beam in my classroom ceiling that supports the classroom above me is broken. I have been teaching in the district for 30 years, and I love my job; but the Old Main is unsanitary, unsafe, and close to uninhabitable.
Teachers have spent the last year focusing on creating solid learning environments for our students, but our facilities are working against us. Our maintenance crews are rock stars, but they are not magicians.
The Old Main remodel/reconstruction is one part of the upcoming bond levy. There are so many benefits for every campus in our district including security, gym space, improved ventilation, and more; please investigate them before voting.
This bond is smart, affordable, and necessary. Our kids are worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.