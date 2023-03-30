I laughed out loud at the March 28 article in The News-Review "Commission discusses possible restrictions." My maniacal laughter wasn't at the druggies squatting everywhere, but rather at the Oompha and Loompas who continue to vote for liberals that appoint like-minded judges who rule — tough. Throw you tax dollars at them despite your "spare change" donations.
So far nothing has helped short of me directing a homeless guy to Interstate 5 South in his dilapidated Winnebago toward the land of Utopia where the Lord of the Flies allows parking on the beach or free housing. I didn't spoil the moment by telling him that our Governor Nitwittery is spending $200 Million for "Tiny Homes" (R-Pods) for them here, but I digress.
I'm "objectively reasonable" that it's time to stop coddling homeless, and get serious to move them out. Now, before you call me a cold hearted orb. I'm not. Mothers with kids should be offered shelter. Men need to be winterized until it warms up. Our tax dollars are limited from fewer contributors because of expensive "R-Pods" by Salem do-gooders who pledged-the same fraternity "whose's-zooming-who" at "Whatsamater U".
By the time new judges are seated to change course then these people having Rumpelstikin beards will continue to roam here. My reasonable accommodation suggestion is to create shelter at the county fairgrounds. Oh, sure some will say it's not viable, but if not that then what? This cannot continue to stay tent city between our here and their nowhere.
