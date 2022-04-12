In our business, we take care of our employees by providing them with the state-of-the-art facilities in which to do their work. We are aware the atmosphere in the buildings where our workers spend eight hours a day is important to the quality of work they produce, their happiness, and willingness to stay. Businesses that care about their employees ensure that their facilities and equipment are safe, efficient, and up-to-date.
The same should be true for schools. Perhaps even more so, since we are providing infrastructure and technology for children who represent our future. The Roseburg School Bond measure on the ballot on May 17th, is one such opportunity we have to put our money where our mouths are, just as we do in business.
The bond will upgrade, renovate, and rebuild our aging infrastructure, providing HVAC systems, new electrical systems, plumbing upgrades, and overall remodeling to create modern learning spaces for our children. One only has to go to yesforroseburgschools.com or visit the district website, roseburg.k12.or.us to find out all of the details of this bond.
When you search the sites, you will find this bond is not extravagant. The updates are for secure entryways and classrooms, essential and necessary systems improvements, and expansion of learning spaces for Career and Technical Education at RHS, as well as recreational and multi-purpose areas in elementary schools.
No one wants to live in a community where schools are in disrepair. Without adequate school infrastructure, recruiting and retaining employees at all of our businesses, as well as the schools themselves, will become even more difficult.
We all care about the future of our community. This bond is smart, affordable, and necessary. Please vote yes on the School Bond 10-187.
