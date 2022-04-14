As a member of this community for 25 years, I have worn numerous hats. SBDC Business advisor, UCC technology instructor, youth sports coach, PTA president, leadership volunteer, RPS substitute teacher and more recently, Roseburg High School Math instructor, to name a few. Seeing our education system from the outside in, and the inside out, I recently volunteered to be part of the Community Bond Committee, a committee of 20 that studied and discussed the most affordable and smart ways we could take care of the problems posed by the disrepair of aging school buildings.
There are costs associated with the bond measure, this is true. These are, however, an investment providing for long term assets that benefit our community as a whole! They will provide a generous return! They are a venture that will help provide students a place to develop valuable skills to take to the workforce, enhance employability, increase our appeal to those looking to relocate to Roseburg, address safety issues and afford needed upgrades for all RPS schools in our district. They denote a care and concern for the safety and security of our children in a myriad of ways. This is a capital bond providing for the infrastructure of facilities and it is desperately needed.
This bond measure will create safe and secure entry access to all schools, vastly improve the physical learning spaces in all buildings, repair or remodel damaged and outdated facilities, and build better recreational spaces at elementary and middle schools that can double as shelter in the event of emergencies.
In Roseburg, we know how to make things last. However, the cost of repair now significantly outweighs the cost of replacement in many instances. Please join me in setting a course that benefits both students and our community as a whole.
