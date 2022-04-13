I proudly wear a hard hat to work, and because of my job as a project manager at Knife River, I am a strong advocate for Career and Technical Education, not to mention the best primary education we can provide for our school children. Serving as a volunteer on the Community Bond Committee, I was able to see first hand the extraordinary need for updating our schools.
It has been restated vociferously that our school buildings are old, yet we have struggled in this community to solve the true problems of aging buildings. Instead, we pass a bond every 40-50 years that puts a band-aid on what truly needs to be remodeled or replaced.
We have to stop covering up the problems with a new coat of paint, and get serious about constructing buildings, keeping our students and teachers equipped with the best technology, teaching areas, teaching tools, and opportunities we can afford.
I am adamantly supportive of this school bond measure for two reasons.
First, the projects our committee has listed in the measure are projects of necessity. Expansion of space and technology at Roseburg High School, for not only classrooms but for Career and Technical Education, are huge. The safety and security for ALL of our students throughout the district in terms of HVAC, secured entryways and access, playgrounds, and gyms are a necessity in any school. Each building will have a plethora of renovations that tremendously improve the learning spaces for our children, and hence their academic achievement.
Second, when this bond measure passes, there will be a multitude of jobs available for construction companies in our surrounding area, thus boosting our economy with good paying jobs for several years.
There is something in this investment for all of Roseburg. Vote Yes on May 17th.
