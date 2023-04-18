What is really happening in our local schools?

(1) comment

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

What concerns me most about the fervent demand that parents have a larger role in constructing curricula for schools is that many parents don’t have the slightest idea about what knowledge is essential for students to function well in current and near-future society. This is evident in the number of parents that cannot distinguish differential from integral, have no idea what Chi square is, confuse a computer bus with the city bus, believe that separation of Church and State is a myth invented by George Soros, deny climate change, think that evolution is just a theory, and insist that homosexuality is a matter of choice.

