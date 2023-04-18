In 2021, the Oregon House Bill 3294, “Menstrual Dignity Act” passed, requiring that menstruation products such as sanitary napkins and tampons be made available in all public school bathrooms, K-12, including the boy’s restrooms.
At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Oregon public schools "quietly" installed feminine product dispensers in all K-12 bathrooms, with instructions on how to use the products, including the boys’ restrooms.
The feminine product machines in Douglas County schools, have been installed, and the machines, at the grade school levels, are empty. They were installed only because the state of Oregon mandated that they be installed, (yet they do not function).
What is the reason for installing empty machines?
How are these machines improving the life and education of our children?
What a waste of taxpayers’ money, especially when our school buildings are in need of upgrades.
Where were our school board members when this bill was being passed? Where was the fight?
On May 16, we will be voting on candidates for the Douglas County School Boards. It is time to stand up for our children, and vote for candidates who will listen to the parents, students and community.
There is a big list of candidates willing to listen, please research these candidates and make a difference in our community!
What concerns me most about the fervent demand that parents have a larger role in constructing curricula for schools is that many parents don’t have the slightest idea about what knowledge is essential for students to function well in current and near-future society. This is evident in the number of parents that cannot distinguish differential from integral, have no idea what Chi square is, confuse a computer bus with the city bus, believe that separation of Church and State is a myth invented by George Soros, deny climate change, think that evolution is just a theory, and insist that homosexuality is a matter of choice.
