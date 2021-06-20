On this Father's Day, my thoughts take me back many years to my childhood.
Our mother spent a lifetime turning her children against our father. Any word or action from that big man who lived in our home was twisted and used as proof of his evil character.
I never knew a father-son relationship, actually I never knew a dad. Even as a grown man, the dislike of my father and the wall my mother had build, brick by brick, still prevented me from having any affection for my father. Try as I might, I could not respect this man. I remember, too late, the many gestures he made to be a father, a dad to me.
My father now sleeps in a grave many miles distant. This lonely spot has never known flowers nor the falling tears of his kids.
I sincerely look to another day in another world when I will meet my father and say to him, "Dad, I love and respect you. I am truly sorry for all these wasted years."
Glenn Meeks
Roseburg
