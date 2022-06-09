A Presumptuous Prayer Jun 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The expression, “God Bless America”, amounts to a prayer and a blessing,Yet God will not hear our meaningless prayer without our evils confessing.America started with patriot men, whose values and standards were high,The treasures of freedom, religion, and truth were values for which they would die.The common good was adopted by all; a neighbor was valued as friend,Men bonded together to forge a new life, trusting the good would not end.But something went wrong as time went along, and men took the good for granted,They selfishly grasped for more than was theirs, and neglect of others was planted.The church was not prime in their lives anymore; indulgence and ease took its place,Men threw out the law that condemned what they did, and wrongly presumed upon grace.They tromped on God’s Sabbath, which pointed to Him, and accepted the day of the sun,They harkened to men instead of God’s Word, a duty assigned to each one.Desiring the broad and the easier way, they ignored the Lord’s condemnation, They cherished instead, with values awry, the glory of man’s approbation.With selfishness fostered, men’s values would shrink, even to killing their child,While drugs and perversions were given the right to deceive those whom they could beguile.With God pushed out of the picture today, men ruthlessly plunder and kill,While innocent children who study at school are hardly beyond vicious will.While men disregard heaven’s plans for their lives, God’s Spirit withdraws from the earth,Then Satan wreaks havoc with nature and men, destroying the things of true worth.Though some may suggest they can straighten things out by enforcing religion and prayer,Yet only God’s Spirit can work on the heart, convicting and changing what’s there.Then pray for the Spirit and start with yourself; go back to the Scriptures and God,Perhaps He can bless our country again, and peace can exist on our sod.Sandra A. HaynesRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment dejadoodoo Jun 9, 2022 1:26pm I can't argue, Sandra...I'll accept anything that motivates for peace and civility. But I'm not naïve. Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pride and religion clash at parade 'For Brody': Lancers dedicate state baseball title to fallen teammate RHS senior enters shoe art contest New take-out meals shop planned for Roseburg Despite near-record snowfall and full rivers, drought still persists TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Arthritis National Research Foundation Announces 2022-23 Grant Recipients Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Francois Guillon as Senior Vice President, Omni Planning and Fulfillment Summer Reading Program launches across the county Three Riverhawks named to All-South Region baseball first team Public Meetings
(1) comment
I can't argue, Sandra...I'll accept anything that motivates for peace and civility. But I'm not naïve.
