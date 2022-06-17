The First Amendment, the cornerstone of our democracy, states, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." Thus, thankfully, the United States is a democracy rather than a theocracy. It is just possible that the framers of our constitution took into account, the harm done to humans in countries ruled by a single religion?
Our government was set up to serve all, and favor no one belief over another. Our Constitution clearly states that "no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States."
Consequently, prayer has its place in our homes and in places of worship. It has no place in public instructions, including the public school. Teaching acceptance and respect for each other does, however, belong in the public school. Students of all beliefs, races and nationalities understand what it means to be an American when learning alongside each other. We are varied in our backgrounds, but are one in our democracy.
Let me state clearly ... I am not anti-gun. I am for firearm requirements that best protect us. When the Second Amendment was written, the arms to which it referred were single-shot rifles, loaded and fired one shot at a time. Imagine if that same weapon had been used in the recent school shooting. The weapons which are now available have the power to kill dozens in a matter of seconds and are, when in the wrong hands, being turned on ourselves and slaughtering, truly slaughtering, our precious children. When will this madness stop? When will common sense enter the picture and demand that gun ownership truly carry the responsibility owed to it?
