I wrote a letter regarding the killing of children and possible solutions. All that one writer responded with was to dispute who God is?
Belief in God brings, hopefully, morals and ethics and a belief killing is wrong. Whether you believe in Allah, God, Yahweh, Jehovah or another, to me God is one who preaches not to kill, caring for one another, doing the right thing. The Ten Commandments came from the Bible, true, yet the 10 tenets espoused are good rules to follow no matter who or what you believe.
The writer cites the President and others as evidence that God is already around whereas I see that they say they believe in God but their actions say different.
Poor countries are cited as if they are crime free. Although they don't experience shootings other crime and violence are just as virulent. Poverty is rife; many are ruled by dictators who, having disarmed their people, have no problem killing and/or abusing those they rule, let them starve while the few in charge live in luxury. Look at China persecuting Uighurs, Shanghai leaders barricading people in buildings, left to starve, etc.
The writer appears angry with God, with believers in God, and maybe doesn't even believe in God. My point wasn't to push religion, although truly believing, following God versus giving lip service would help. The point — we have removed basic anchors — religion, morals, ethics — from the lives of our children. This leaves them without good role models, knowledge of right and wrong, dealing/caring fairly for others. Steeped in violent video games, as Senator Ted Cruz has said of the Uvalde shooter, then killing becomes normal. Only we, in how we raise and educate our children, can change this.
