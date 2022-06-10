Concerns over fringe group’s portrayal at the Pride event
Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective (UVRC) is wholeheartedly grateful that our community came together and celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride on June 4, in front of the courthouse. Pride is a time when the LGBTQ+ community celebrates the freedom to be oneself and stand valid and visible, in our truth, of who we are.
We are thankful for all the hard work PFLAG did in putting this event together. We are also thankful for the overwhelming, positive responses and support the LGBTQ+ community has received from a large portion of our Douglas County community, especially during the push back from a tiny sector of Douglas County.
We have concerns about the way a tiny religious fringe group from the Wellspring Bible Fellowship was portrayed. The Pride event drew over 500 people from the community, while the tiny fringe group had approximately 20 people. To compare a joyous celebration of love and acceptance, with a small hateful group that targets young children, as equal, is disappointing to say the least. We are upset that instead of celebrating on that beautiful day, we had to defend ourselves and the more vulnerable members of our community, our children. We stepped up with allies and supporters to create lines of peaceful defense, to prevent the harassment of the children and our community, by this extremist group.
Overall, we are thankful for all the support, love and kindness our community has received. We are thankful and excited for Roseburg mayor Larry Rich’s proclamation for the Pride Month. It shows Douglas County and we as a community are moving in the right direction.
We look forward to more events and celebrate being a part of this community! We are excited for the opportunities to contribute, to improve, and to grow, because diversity is important.
