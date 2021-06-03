Tracy Reid's June 1 letter about small towns needing to adapt and revitalize is bewildering. She says towns like Glendale need to adapt. She refers to an old rundown mill and then talks about the need to do some exports.
I wonder if she ever considered that we should be harvesting and exporting wood products? For the umpteenth time, this region is a perfect place to grow trees — which are a renewable resource, which environmentalists supposedly love. The shutdown of the federal lands has devastated the economy of small towns like Glendale and many others. This doesn't require any federal or grants to accomplish. There are plenty of environmental safeguards in place to protect the ecosystem.
When i see a clearcut it is a temporary thing. Within a few years it is beautiful and lush green with new trees. The timber economy produces good-paying family wage jobs, but liberals don't like that. They want to avoid the simple fact that this region is prime area for growing trees and harvesting them for the benefit of the entire economy. We don't have to come up with schemes like drive-in movies that the market told us people don't want.
Our country has a dynamic economy and we have unbelievable innovation of products and services that have made our lives better. It is a no-brainer. Not using the resources we have been given is not smart.
Steven Potter
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.