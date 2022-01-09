A new topic in Glide is whether or not to lease the Glide middle school property to a recently created nonprofit called Glide Revitalization for 99 years. The nonprofit currently leases building space from the district on a short term basis and pays no rent. The rent is supposedly paid in building improvements. T
he nonprofit claims to need the 99 year lease in order to apply for a FEMA BRIC grant. The nonprofit operated through 2019 without any payroll on a total intake of around $24,000. The year of the Archie Creek Fire, 2020, the nonprofit took in $427,339 with the bulk of that revenue to be distributed to the victims of the Archie Creek Fire and have operated on donated funds from the local area and progressing into seeking grants for disaster related uses.
GR operated without any payroll through 2019. In 2020 GR spent $55,000 on payroll for 8 people. the nonprofit currently has 10 employees and is looking for more. in 2020 the service accomplishments of GR was $60,456 paid to provide disaster relief for fire survivors. Of that amount, $22,500 was paid to organizations or a Gov't agency and the remaining $37,956 was reported as paid to individuals. $77,374 was spent on Long Term Planning: infrastructure, recreation, economic development, historic restoration and disaster preparedness. So out of $427,339 only $37,956 went to individuals. Also, there has been direct complaints of victims not being able to communicate with case workers.
The community is having a hard time establishing worthiness to a nonprofit with 10 employees that can't even get 10% of the receipts to the individuals that need it the most. Lastly, the Glide middle school property was donated to the district for the benefit of the students for public education. Period!
(4) comments
When I look this up it is an incredibly detailed and long process. And doing a simple "find" of the linked pdf file, the word lease is not found. $55,000 for 8 staff, if they're full-time works out to $3.37 an hour, surely they weren't full-time. It's not surprising that the bulk, $77,374 of the $427,339 revenue was spent on planning as every endeavor of non-profit is in how to achieve its longevity. One has to take into consideration that Glide was harshly impacted by wildfire and the probability of harsh impact continuing in coming years. I wish them good luck in getting through this process. Take a look at it here: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_nofo-fiscal-year-2021-building-resilient-infrastructure.pdf
Thanks for the letter. So much that they omitted in the original news story.
Sounds like a repeat of Trump University.
Thank you for posting the letter. I hope it has its intended effect.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.