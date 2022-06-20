Several weeks ago, when a small group of people on Garden Valley Blvd. were waving American flags and a giant banner that read, "Let's Go Brandon!", which is code for "F--- You, Biden!", I found myself appalled by the message, but continuing to respect their right to free speech, although I believe they were cowardly in their use of code. I hadn't thought of that for a while, then today, was behind a pickup with two flags sticking up from the tailgate, flapping in the wind. One was an American flag; the other, a black "F--- Biden" flag. My guess is that this flag-bearer may have the zeal to, for instance, participate in events like the Insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. I've become concerned that even flying the American flag, for many, is "code" for violence and insurrection and overthrowing our Democracy. Who knows? Maybe next there will be a Confederate flag flying alongside the other two.

Betty Hedge

Roseburg

(1) comment

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Just ignore them. There is nothing more true than the old adage of not being able to argue with a crazy person. Same for discussion -- can't expect anything remotely adult.

Near as I can figure out, the only man in America able to talk his way out of most garbage is DJT. He got skills -- just not good ones. Other folks -- regular folks -- they gotta follow laws. They break laws...they will be stopped; there Fuhrer isn't living in D.C. these days to protect them.

