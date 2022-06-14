Congratulations "Roseburg Indians/Sutherlin Bull Dogs" graduates! Off to college, and your first fraternity "Toga" party? Good luck!
But, why College? "Academia" advertises more future money, or is that just an illusion for future happiness? Don't be fooled; College promotes "freshmen" to keep their jobs, sell books, and fill dorms.
My University economics degree included the study of embedded financial "bubbles" in something that's absurdly expensive — like a college recruiter's embellishment that college offers potential benefits. Really?
The truth is; There's precious little demand for a Liberal Arts degree in golf course management or art appreciation yet you'll spend thousands of dollars in a "paper chase" for a job you could already have. The folks having those jobs won't admit that their degrees are worthless because they are paying off student loans. Something you're paying for has value, right?
Student loans are a gargantuan debt for ridiculously priced books, PhD salaries, chicken-coop dorms (Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity dues extra). Some college graduates, (ironically) obtain a Master's degree thereby avoiding adult responsibilities longer while increasing debt without gaining job experience.
The deception of college is created by luring students into immediate indentured servitude for future unemployment benefits for chasing a degree. Fortunately, my economics degree was an employable application, but financial security came years later before my degree justified itself.
College administrators joke among themselves that an engineering freshman asks, “How's that work?” An econ senior asks, “Cost?” A liberal arts graduate, — from the drive up window — “Super-size”? Some people get an education without college. The rest get it after they drop out. — Mark Twain.
Have you considered the US military? Good pay, free education/housing, unbeatable job experience. My USAF experience was beneficial personally and invaluable to my financial future without student loans! Ask any Veteran. They'll tell ya.
