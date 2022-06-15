Every time I see a homeless person riding on a kid size bike or a skateboard, I wonder who did they steal it from and what kid is crying. When I see a nice family car pull up to a homeless camp, I no longer think they're there to offer help, but now I know they are copping drugs.
I miss being able to let my dog go off the leash to run along the water, or through the trees. There is human excrement all over and old food leftovers, especially chicken bones which is very dangerous for dogs. I wish some days I could use the public restrooms while on a picnic or a fun day for the dog, but I can't because they are filthy with homeless stuff and usually in use for them to do their primping. I have seen where a cleaning truck will pull up, the worker will walk inside, then promptly exit and drive away. I had checked out the bathroom earlier and knew it was too dirty for either of us to deal with. Now the camps have pit bulls some of which are aggressive, but I will say there is at lease one woman at the dog park encampment that voluntarily holds her dog back from passersby. I have been in three incidences where my dog or another was attack by these pit bulls.
So you can't tell me it's 100% percent safe to intermix with them. The dog park area used to be clean but now it is unkempt, and littered with cars/campers with expired tags, if any at all, and many with their back windows missing. Go figure.
I can't enjoy the parks anymore, even though I pay for then with my taxes, I also pay in other ways. Of course, there are the mentally impaired homeless, but it's usually from drug use. I have worked in homeless shelters in the past, they'll come and take, but are unwilling to change.
