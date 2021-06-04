I absolutely agree with the bill recently passed by both houses of the Oregon legislature to require a civics class of future graduates of Oregon high schools. I hope the governor signs it.
It would be very interesting to know how well our legislators would do on the test that previous students scored so poorly on that prompted the lawmakers to so enthusiastically in a rare bipartisan vote.
Even better would be to require all state legislators, both those currently sitting and those to be elected in the future, to take the course they want high school students to take and pass. Certainly the last year has enabled schools to perfect the art of teaching on line, so legislators could take the course in that mode without unduly limiting their ability to take care of the very important job to which we have elected them.
One only needs to follow the news coming from Salem to know that a better knowledge of what is likely to be included in such a course would benefit most of our lawmakers.
Prudy Zorotovich
Elkton
(4) comments
The governor signed it. Dallas Heard was one of three state legislators who voted no. Why am I not surprised?
Douglas County residents made a huge mistake when they sent this person to Salem. He is the lousiest representative this county has had in its entire history.
What about requiring students take a course on ETHICS where they can study honesty and morality, including the theory of right and wrong behavior, the theory of value (goodness and badness), and the theory of virtue and vice? It appears today's world of politics has forgotten the concept of ethics.
If I had to vote between an ethics or civics class, I vote ethics.
I think you lay a proper foundation before you build something on top of it...in other words, I place more weight on civics being taught. Kids need to learn the laws of our land, as well as the mechanics of how those pillars are maintained. Without that understanding, ethics isn't even possible as a concept.
How are laws created without ethics?
