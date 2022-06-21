I attended the city council meeting June 13th, where the LGBTQ+ lifestyle was affirmed by our council members. They did not come to their resolution after hearing from either side. They referenced, "what happened" at the pride event, without describing what it was that the Christians were guilty of (but yet we were guilty). I attended the pride event on June 4th. I came to be a "voice" for the truth of God's Word. I believed I still lived in an America where speech is free on the public square, and came away being told that the only speech that is free is the speech that the audience wants to hear. If that is true, we need to close the doors of the churches because God's truth has always been in conflict with the sin of man. Are we faithful to our God if we only speak the truth to the sheep in the pew? My reading of God's word states we should take it to the ends of the earth. Rarely has that been received by the world in general, so I guess you would say the first century disciples were not doing it right! My conclusion is, I will stand as a voice for our Lord inside the church and outside the church, whether the truth is loved or hated. My Bible also tells me the world hated my Lord and crucified Him for being the Truth. Take up your cross and follow Him church! Isn't that our calling?
Cheryl, you might find this TED Talk video by a member of the Westboro Baptist Church interesting. Westboro held many protests similar to the protest at the Pride event. The video is about 15 minutes long.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVV2Zk88beY
