Initiative Petition 13 (IP13) would criminalize the act of hunting or fishing within the state of Oregon, classifying it as animal abuse and impacting over 942,190 Oregonians who hunt or fish each year.
Do you fish or know someone who does? Catch and release or catch and eat, the simple act of dropping a line in the water would turn the angler into a criminal. Putting a deer or elk in the freezer to help feed a family through the winter turns the hunter into an outlaw. The weight of these would-be ‘crimes’ is heavy, carrying the potential to be charged with a Class A misdemeanor. Even worse, if the angler or hunter has children with them, such as a grandfather teaching his grandkids to fish, they could be charged with a Class C felony!
Oregon is third in the nation when it comes to animal protection laws, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund. Oregonians do not accept or tolerate animal abuse, regardless of urban or rural backgrounds, meat-eating or vegetarian diets, or even political affiliations.
IP13 is a radical idea that creates an ultimatum for Oregonians: turn to a vegan lifestyle or lose your locally-sourced meat and dairy products. In fact, in recent polling conducted around the state, over 86 percent of Oregonians supported the right to hunt and fish as part of Oregon’s heritage, and 90 percent of people polled agreed that hunting and fishing are not animal abuse.
This initiative is not just radical, it is unsustainable for a state that prides itself on strong animal abuse laws while also maintaining high-quality, locally-sourced foods from our abundant waters, wildlife, and farms - something every Oregonian can be extremely proud of as they oppose IP13.
