I have to laugh after reading some of the recent letters (about Trump of course). This J6 committee is one of the most useless actions the democrats have ever come up with. Please don't say there are republicans on it — they both are RINOs and Trump haters. There is so much to comment on, but I'll just mention two 'major' items — what did Trump say to cause this 'riot'? In part "marching over to the capitol building to PEACEFULLY and PATRIOTICALLY to make your voices heard." Boy, that is terrible! About him saying that he was the actual winner in the election — does the name Al Gore ring a bell? I can't count the number of times he said HE won the election vs Bush. Four or five recounts in Florida (remember the 'hanging chads'?) In the last election — it might not have changed the outcome, but to say there was no cheating in the voting, check AZ, PA,WI, MI, etc. is a bogus statement.

Jim Nikirk

Oakland

(3) comments

mword
mword

Jim, you've made a good point. It's important to look at the Bush/Gore presidential election and compare it with the Trump/Biden election.

Al Gore won the popular vote by a slim margin of 543,895 more votes. There was the 'hanging chad' issue in some Florida counties that used punch ballots. The hanging chads prevented the votes from being properly counted.

In the end, Bush was declared the winner in Florida and that gave him enough electoral votes to be declared President, although it is undisputed that Gore won the popular vote and it's highly likely that he also won Florida's electoral votes.

The United State Supreme Court said that the Florida Supreme Court decision to do a statewide recount violated the equal protection clause of the constitution. This stopped the recount of disputed ballots.

In addition, the Florida legislature was meeting in special session to elect a special slate of electors who would award the state's electoral votes to Bush if the dispute was on-going, regardless of the recount results. This is similar to what Trump and his allies have been demanding for the 2020 election.

Al Gore won the popular vote. But the courts disallowed a recount of the disputed hanging chad votes and the electoral votes were awarded to Bush, putting him 1 electoral vote over the number needed to win.

Let's look at the differences between Al Gore and Donald Trump. After the courts had ruled against the recount, Al Gore conceded and participated in the peaceful transfer of power to George W. Bush.

Gore did this despite knowing he had won the popular vote. He considered the peaceful transfer of power to be so important to democracy and our American way that he swallowed his own disappointment and stepped away.

Biden beat Trump by more than 7 million popular votes. He won the electoral college. Trump refused to accept this. Many lawsuits were filed by Trump and his allies and the courts continually ruled that Trump lost the election. At least 26 courts in different states ruled against Trump.

Trump urged his followers to disrupt congress from certifying Joe Biden's win. He claimed for months before the election that it would be stolen from him and he claimed this week that the election was stolen.

This is a lie. It's called the Big Lie. Trump knows it's a lie and most of his advisors and allies know it's a lie. The people who still believe it act like lunatics in public.

Al Gore put American democracy above his own needs and wants, He acted like a true patriot. Donald Trump plotted a coup and remains the greatest threat to democracy we have today. He is a criminal, a seditionist and possibly a traitor.

Thanks for bringing up Bush/Gore, Jim. It is, indeed, an important lesson for all of us.

garyd
garyd

Why don’t we look at the Bengasi hearings, two yeas and over two million dollors. What did we get for our money? You can ask donny’s little buddy jim Jordan.

garyd
garyd

Why are most of the witnesses Republicans? Are they also rinos’? Some were donny staffers.

