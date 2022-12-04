At nine minutes to five on the afternoon of Oct. 5 the heart of my wife, my companion, the mother of my four beautiful children, stopped beating.
I know this because my hand was on her at the time, and my schoolteacher daughter was lying beside her. She put her head on her mother's chest and said that she was gone.
The days leading to that moment would have been hard beyond the telling if it had not been for the day and evening help by Shelly, a caretaker we found early on in the process, and the caring people from Amedisys Hospice.
I am forever grateful to them.
Laura, the hospice nurse assigned to us checked on Janet that morning and informed us that it wouldn't be long, hugged and kissed and then embrace me with tears rolling down her cheeks. Shelly had come by the day before to say goodbye to Janet, and had departed openly upset and tearful.
Having strangers attend to the needs of my dying spouse was a hard sell for me. Ultimately, I had wanted my four children to share the responsibility, but with lives of their own in Southern California, occasional visits and support from afar was all three of the four could manage.
The fourth, a married resident of Eugene, had been living with us during the work week since 2013 when she was hired by Roseburg School District. When Janet's basic daily needs began to climb, the duties of teaching and caring for her mother became increasingly more burdensome for my daughter and the strain was taking a toll on her well-being.
I finally gave in and hired Shelly, a helper who originally worked through local in-home care business, but ultimately left the service and worked independently with us. Over time Shelly grew to love Janet as if she were her own mother, and we both loved Shelly like a family member.
In June, Janet was assessed for hospice care. We met Reba, her nurse, who we instantly liked. Reba is a down-to-earth loving individual with a great sense of humor. We were distressed to find just a few weeks after she started that she would be moving to an on-call position; however, she had arranged for her daughter to take over the nursing position with my wife.
We soon found Laura was an apple that did not fall far from the tree, and we grew to love her as much as she seemed to love us. When it became almost impossible for me to tend to Janet on the weekend evenings when my daughter returned to her home in Eugene, Laura asked a friend of hers to apply for the job.
Mykyla turned out to be yet another truly caring and competent helper. Everyone else we met through hospice showed the same level of caring and concern, from the relief nurses to the volunteer.
The volunteer, named Judy, even came to Janet's service on Oct. 14, as did Shelly.
Since Janet's death, Shelly has stayed on to clean once a week and visit to watch Sunday afternoon football with me. Her company eases the pain of sitting alone in this large house.
Amedisys Hospice has reached out through email and regular mail. I am deeply grateful for these dedicated and truly caring people.
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
