Kudos: To everyone in Oakland and surrounding areas Nov 20, 2022

The Stearns Family has been and still is very grateful for your thoughts, prayers and continuous support for Bill Stearns.

Oakland has pulled together fundraisers, functions and volunteering where needed.

We cannot express your kindness and forthcoming enough for what Bill has gone through and still to come.

Sincerely,
The Stearns Family

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Stearns Family
Karen, John, Ed, Kevin and Colin Murphy
Attila Incze
Nuts 4 Life, Wewin, Oregon 97496
Sheryl Smith
Winston
